Macon-Bibb Transit Authority hiring for multiple positions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —If you need a job, the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority is hiring for multiple positions.

Below is a list of the jobs and description for each job.

1. FULL & PART-TIME FIXED ROUTE BUS OPERATORS:

Experienced Fixed Route bus operators with CDL WHO NEED A “P” ENDORSEMENT

– MTA will train

– $15 hourly + great benefit package

– Most health coverage paid, paid dental + 401K with generous match

– 7 paid holidays

2. Experienced Fixed Route Drivers WHO HAVE a CDL license & “P” endorsement

– $15 hourly + great benefit package

– Most health coverage paid, paid dental + 401K with generous match

– 7 paid holidays

FULL TIME PARATRANSIT BUS OPERATORS:

– MTA will train

– Minimum $12 hourly + great benefit package

– No special license (regular driver’s license)

– 7 paid holidays

FULL-TIME MECHANICS:

– Must be familiar with medium-duty diesel vehicles & components

– Possess CDL

– Must pass Dept. of Transportation physical

– Must have own hand tools & reliable transportation

– Salary based on experience + great benefit package

– Most health coverage paid, paid dental + 401K with generous match

– 7 paid holidays

FULL-TIME BUS WASHERS:

– Must be able to work outdoors & enter/exit buses without assistance

– Must work afternoons & evenings

– Must have valid GA driver’s license & reliable transportation

– MTA will train – hourly wage + great benefit package

– Most health coverage paid, paid dental + 401K with generous match

– 7 paid holidays

TEMPORARY MITIGATORS:

– No special skills

– MTA provides on-the-job training

– Temporary work, (at least until March 2023) but can lead to a permanent, full-time job

– $12 hourly

– No benefits

TERMINAL STATION EVENT STAFF:

– Part-time, mostly weekends; flexibility essential

– Must be a people person & enjoy events

– Some physical labor involved (set-up/break down of events)

– Contract Labor – $15 hour

HOW to APPLY FOR MTA EMPLOYMENT

PICK UP APPLICATION:

– Terminal Station office, 200 Cherry Street (2nd floor)

– OR MTA offices at 2737 Broadway

PRINT APPLICATION FROM MTA WEBSITE (mta-mac.com)

– Go to banner at top, click on ABOUT MTA, click on CAREERS

– Complete form & return in person or mail to Terminal Station office, 200 Cherry Street (2nd floor); or mail to

RETURN APPLICATION

IN PERSON: Terminal Station, 200 Cherry Street, 2nd floor MAIL: 200 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 or 2737 Broadway, Macon, GA 31206 FAX: (478) 803-2537

MTA says be sure to indicate the job for which you’re applying for.

NOTE: You must be fully vaccinated to work for MTA. That requires two shots of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.