6 Assistant District Attorneys resign in 6 weeks: how the Bibb DA’s Office is responding

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The last Assistant District Attorney of Anita Howard’s original six resigned this week from the Bibb County DA’s office.

Sandra Matson had worked in the Macon Judicial Circuit for 26 years.

“As the DA we must prepare and be ready for change,” Howard said in a statement. “We appreciate Ms. Sandra Matson’s dedication to the Macon Judicial Circuit … and wish her well in her future endeavors … The wheels of justice will continue to turn.”

We reached out to Matson about what led to her resignation, but she declined to comment. All six of the assistant district attorneys who started under Anita Howard’s leadership in February have resigned within the last six weeks.

Eric Edwards was among the first group of five to resign from the office on September 1.

“I’m glad to have worked there and to have been able to represent the interests of the people of Bibb County,” he said. “And now I am back in my home circuit in the Houston DA’s office.”

Howard’s statement also said the DA’s office, along with Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, is “seeing an increase in talent departures.”

Sheriff David Davis confirmed his office is having staffing issues but says he is hiring new deputies as quickly as possible.

“Whatever is going on at the DA’s office is the DA’s office,” he said .”But we have our issues here at the sheriff’s office. We are hiring people. We’ve hired about 30 part-time deputies in the jail. We have a number of applicants for positions out on the road and for full time positions here at the sheriff’s office.”

Davis says although the departures from the DA’s office will impact case backlogs, they will not impact the sheriff’s office side of justice in Bibb County.

“We have people that have been in jail going on 3 years,” he said. “So you can’t just point the finger at the DA that’s been in for only 8 months. This is something that’s been going on for a couple years. The pandemic has really wreaked havoc on the court system all the way through.”

Howard did share she made five new hires as replacement ADAs on October 7.