6 arrested in Monroe County on various crimes

High Falls, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Six people in Monroe County were arrested Thursday and charged with various crimes.

In the last two months, Sheriff Brad Freeman says he has received complaints about people trespassing and high level of traffic from two home in High Falls. Sheriff Freeman then opened an investigation.

During the investigation it was determined there were drug sales at homes on Virginia Lee Blvd and High Falls Road. Investigators said there were individuals with active warrants going in and out of both homes.

On Wednesday, these people were arrested and charged with various offenses:

James Clay Davis: Possession of Meth with Intent to Distribute

Ginger Harper: Disorderly House Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Brianna Norton: Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Keith Jones: Active warrant for Violation of Probation (Dangerous Drugs)

John Apessos: Possession of methamphetamine