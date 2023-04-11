5K fundraiser walk this weekend aims to raise awareness for autism during Autism Awareness Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 5K fundraiser walk to raise awareness for Autism Spectrum Disorder will be held at Lane Southern Orchards this Saturday. Organized by Dzonrial McCrary, CEO of Single Moms Connect, Inc. and 5K Coordinator, the event aims to help families get the services they need for children with autism.

McCrary’s son was diagnosed with autism, and she saw a need for more accessible resources. She hopes to raise at least $5,000 this year to fund healthcare resources in Middle Georgia for children with autism.

“When I started getting in touch with different agencies, local, in the area, then I saw the need for other people to have the same information that I had,” McCrary said.

The funds raised from the event will also help local head start programs such as the Middle Georgia Community Action Agency provide children on the autism spectrum with learning tablets.

“Being that I know that it works and I know that it helps the teachers and the facilities, I said that was something I would do to give back and help,” McCrary explained.

Resource vendors will be at the walk to help families find what services are available in their area, and fun activities such as face painting and a game trailer will be available for families.

“We need to know that they’re just like us,” said McCrary. “They need the care and the support of the community to be accepted for who they are.”

The walk will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and on-site registration for the walk is $30 for individuals and $25 for team members. Participants will receive medallions, and prizes will be awarded to the most creative team, largest team, team who travels the furthest, and team who raises the most money.