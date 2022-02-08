567 Center celebrates Cherry Blossom Festival early

Artist were sent wooden cut outs of poodles and asked to design them in a Cherry Blossom theme.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The 567 center in Macon is gearing up for the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Artist were sent wooden cut outs of poodles and asked to design them in a Cherry Blossom theme.

“I think the poodles are a really fun celebration of the variety of different artists we have here in Macon and there a fun spring show that just gets you excited about the new festival and the spring time in Macon,” said Executive Director of the 567 center, Melissa Macker.



The poodles are up for purchase for $135.

The exhibit will be up until the end of the month.