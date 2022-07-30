50 Mercer student-athletes named to Spring Academic All-SoCon Team

The Mercer Bears placed 50 student-athletes on the Spring 2022 Academic All-Southern Conference Team.
To be eligible, studentathletes must carry at least a 3.3 cumulative gradepoint average at the conclusion of the spring semester and were required to compete in at least onehalf of their team’s competitions during the season.

The studentathletes must also have successfully completed at least three semesters at their institutions, making true freshmen and firstyear transfers ineligible for inclusion.

Jim Cole, Mercer’s athletic director, says the university wants to promote academic growth.

“So you might be at a 2.5 next time,” he said. “We want you at a 2.8, or if you might be a 3.8,  we want you to be a Rhodes Scholar. They’re constantly trying to figure out how to take that person to the next level versus just keeping them eligible and on the field.”

 

