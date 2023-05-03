Five teens arrested for Macon shooting, carjacking

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Five teens were arrested in connection to a shooting incident that took place on Sunday as well as a carjacking at a residence on Monday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday (April 30th) just after 5 p.m. , deputies responded to a shots fired incident at Melody’s Magic Mart on Rocky Creek Road, where it was reported by witnesses that several armed suspects shot at a vehicle in the Mart’s parking lot– striking both the vehicle and the store. Suspects fled then fled the scene. Victims inside the vehicle and the business were left unharmed.

A day later, on Monday (May 1st), just before 10 p.m., several armed suspects brandished firearms at a man, woman and infant inside of a vehicle in the driveway of a home on Mint Green Lane. The suspects forced the occupants out of the vehicle, then fled the area with the vehicle. Nobody was harmed in this incident either.

Just a day after that, on Tuesday (May 2nd), Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators made four arrests in connection to these 2 events– five guns were found and recovered, as well as the vehicle that was hijacked. The vehicle was found in the 2400 block of Brevard Drive, while the four suspects arrested on Tuesday were found in the Bloomfield area.

The morning of Wednesday (May 3rd), BCSO investigators found the 5th of the teens to be arrested, and apprehended him.

The teens arrested and their charges are as follows:

15-year-old juvenile Kristopher Whitaker — charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, and Motor Vehicle Hijacking; will be charged as an adult

13-year-old juvenile Kendell Whitaker– charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, and Motor Vehicle Hijacking; will be charged as an adult

18-year-old Brandon Denard Dean– charged with Misdemeanor Marijuana Possession and Possession of a Firearm

17-year-old Raheem Seree Smith– charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During a Felony and Criminal Street Gang Activity

17-year-old Wali Cooke– charged for Armed Robbery, Motor Vehicle Hijacking, and Aggravated Assault

Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.