5 People shot at Milledgeville party

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a block party being held at the intersection of Leo Court and Nobles Court in the Castlewood subdivision.

At approximately 12:34am Sunday, Officers responded to the area in reference to multiple reports of shots fired at the location. As officers were arriving on scene, a large crowd was fleeing the area. Officers located multiple vehicles and houses that had been struck by gunfire. At the same time officers were arriving on scene, they were notified by Navicent Health Baldwin that multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived at the hospital. All victims were brought to the hospital in personal vehicles.

At this time there are a total of five victims. Four female victims and one male victim all suffering from gunshot wounds. All victims are listed in stable condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with any information please call 478-414-4090 and ask to speak to a detective or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330