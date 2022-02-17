5 community-led organizations receive ‘Violence Interrupter Grant’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several Macon organizations received grants as part of the Macon Violence Prevention Initiative.

Macon-Bibb Commissioners met Tuesday night to hold a public hearing for each of the organizations looking to receive a grant in hopes of getting one step closer to fixing problems in the community.

Five organizations received a grant to help ‘Stop the Violence.’

One of those organizations is the Motivating Youth Foundation. It received the grant for its ‘Adult Readiness Program,’ which aims to help adults who need a second chance.

“The money is an opportunity to expand our teaching,” Executive Director Roger Jackson said. “Our teaching is teaching soft skills, career development. Teaching them how to interview. Customer service is one of the main things that these companies are looking for.”

Prior to receiving the grant, Jackson says he would use his own money to invest into the program.

The program, established in 2019, helps people land jobs after they take a four-week course. Jackson says he can now hire more people to help grow the program.

“It’s going to help us to pay our facilitators, pay our clinical staff, pay our food processing,” he said.

The Community Empowerment Center Inc. also received a grant.

Chief Operating Officer Jason McClendon says they’ll use the grant to help the youth.

“We also will be doing different and other opportunities to mentor children by helping them with social, emotional learning and also working with children before crime takes place,” he said.

McClendon says they have to go into communities where gangs are a problem.

“We believe that we have a good team together that is able and not afraid to go in to these areas,” he said. “We’ll set up opportunities for them to have better than what they’ve been exposed to.”

Other grant recipients are Lois’s Kids, Inc, Royal Science and One World Link, Inc.