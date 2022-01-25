5 arrested on gun, drug charges after search warrant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes and Gang Unit Investigators, along with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, made several arrests after guns and drugs were discovered during a search warrant on January 21.

While executing the warrant at a home on Riverside Drive, deputies seized approximately 6 pounds of marijuana, an AR 15 rifle, three Glock handguns, one of which was reported stolen, and cash.

Here are the men who were arrested along with their charges:

30-year-old Gerald Bentley, was arrested for the charges of (1) Count of Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, (4) Counts of Possession during the Commission or Attempt of Certain Felonies, (4) Counts Receipt, Possession or Transfer of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender, (2) Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun, Sawed Off Rifle, Machine Gun, Dangerous Weapon, or Silencer, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Felony), Probation Violation, (2) Counts of Aggravated Assault, and Failure to Appear for a Finger Printable Charge (Felony). Bentley does not have a bond.

24-year-old Quintavious Deandre Denson, was arrested for the charges (4) Counts of Receipt, Possession or Transfer of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender, (1) Count of Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, (4) Counts of Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, (2) Counts of Possession of a Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, Dangerous Weapon, or Silencer, (1) Count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, (1) Count of Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony, Probation Violation (Felony), (2) Counts of Aggravated Assault, and an unrelated Warrant out of Alabama. Denson does not have a bond.

22-year-old Chavis Bernard Poole Jr., was arrested and charged with (1) Count of Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, (4) Counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, (2) Counts of the Use of a Machine Gun, Sawed-Off Rifle, Sawed-Off Shotgun, or Silencer During the Commission of a Crime, and (1) Count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Felony). Poole does not have a bond.

24-year-old Authaurio Tyre Pauldo, was arrested for (1) Count of Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, (4) Counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, (4) Counts of Receipt, Possession or Transfer of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender, (2) Counts of the Use of a Machine Gun, Sawed-Off Rifle, Sawed-Off Shotgun, or Silencer during the Commission of a Crime, Probation Violation, (2) Counts of Aggravated Assault, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Felony). Pauldo does not have a bond.

21-year-old Bernard Dewayne Smith, was arrested for (1) Count of Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, (4) Counts of Possession of Firearm during the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, (4) Counts of Receipt, Possession or Transfer of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon or First Offender, (2) Counts of Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun, Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, Dangerous Weapon, or Silencer, a Probation Violation, and an unrelated Warrant out of Bleckley County.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.