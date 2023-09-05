5 arrested in Macon in connection to Burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes several arrests in connection with a Commercial Burglary Investigation.

According to deputies, a call came into the Macon Bibb E-911 Center on August 30, reporting suspicious activity on Brookdale Avenue. The caller stated two men and a woman were pushing a chest and moving items.

While in the area, deputies discovered Furniture Clinic on Vineville Avenue had been broken into. Deputies say during the investigation, it was discovered the suspects were at a home within the 100 block of Comer Terrace.

Investigators then responded to the scene, and executed a search warrant which led to five people arrested.

28-year-old Tyler Hunter Bliss, 36-year-old Christian Jamarcus Edwards, 39-year-old Whitney Blair Hooks, 31-year-old Adrian Daniel McDowell, and 52-year-old Trina Laschell Bliss were all taken to the Bibb County Jail.

Bliss, Edwards, and Hooks also face a 2nd Degree Burglary charge. McDowell was wanted in Bibb County for a misdemeanor offense. Bliss was wanted in Jones County.

Merchandise stolen from Furniture Clinic was found inside the home.