41Today celebrates National Linguine Day with Carrabba’s

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – September 15th is National Linguine Day, and 41NBC is celebrating with Carrabba’s Italian Grill. According to NationalCalendarDay.com, linguine is one of the world’s oldest kinds of pasta. Fettuccine and linguine both developed around 400 years ago. While both are thin and flat noodles, linguine is narrower and more elliptical in shape. To avoid breakage, linguine should be paired with thinner, lighter sauces.

Carrabba’s joined 41NBC to show viewers how to make the perfect pasta dish to celebrate – Linguine Pescatore. The dish is plated with shrimp, sea scallops, mussels and spicy marinara sauce.

Carrabba’s chef Milton Gilbert also shared a few other highlights from the Carrabba’s menu. To celebrate National Linguine Day you can try the paste with a new sauces and fresh ingredients. You can also share recipes, test new recipes or visit a Carrabba’s location for dinner.

Carrabba’s is located at 3913 River Place Drive in Macon.