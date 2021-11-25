41NBC teams with Toys 4 Tots to deliver toys across Middle Georgia

Toys 4 Tots is looking to collect 25 to 30 thousand toys.

MACON,Ga(41NBC/WMGT)- 41NBC is helping collect Toys for Tots this holiday season.

The toys collected will be distributed throughout Middle Georgia.

As the distribution date for the toys gets closer, Toys 4 Tots wants to make sure every child receives a toy.

“We do fall short in some age groups, those age groups tend to be boys between 10 to 14. Or girls 10 to 14 but specifically more boy oriented stuff, because we have a hard time in that age range for some reason and so that’s where our deficit usually lies,” said Wendy Chadwell

There are distribution bins here at 41NBC, and several Ollies’ locations around Middle Georgia. If you don’t have toys to donate, you can still give a monetary donation by visiting ToysforTots.com.