41NBC partners with Red Cross to host blood drive

The blood drive runs from November 23-26.

Red Cross truck at Warner Robins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- 41NBC and The American Red Cross are partnering for the 9th annual Thanksgiving Blood Drive this week.

The blood drive started Tuesday and ends Friday, November 26. The goal is to reach a total of 173 units of donated blood.

Tuesday’s drive in Warner Robins passed a goal of 15 units with a total of 19.

According to the Red Cross, blood donations are at critically low levels, and the holidays are some of the worst times for blood donations.

There are 41NBC Blood Drives locations in Macon, Dublin, Milledgeville and Warner Robins. If you would like to set an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code 41NBC.