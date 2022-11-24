4 teens arrested in aggravated assault, entering auto incident

MACON,Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–Four teenagers are in custody, accused of shooting a man and stealing from his vehicle on Wednesday night.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Gray Highway just before 9 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Jason Seales was walking to his vehicle when he noticed the teens removing items from the vehicle.

When he chased them into the woods nearby, the suspects fired a shot, striking Seales.

After a description of the teenagers were given over dispatch, Georgia State Troopers located the suspects running from the area and chased them on foot.

The teens were taken into custody shortly after.

They’re charged with Aggravated Assault ,Entering Auto, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm Under the age of 18-years-old.

Seales was taken to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition.