4 charged in Roberta fight, shooting at store

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Roberta Police charge four men in connection to a fight and shootout at the AUM Convenience Store.

Police Chief Ty Matthews says three of the men are in custody, but 21-year-old Jamarcus Bryant remains on the loose. Bryant is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm on or near a public roadway, possession of firearm during commission of, or attempt to commit certain crimes and criminal damage to property (first degree).

Around noon on November 10th, Roberta Police and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight at the AUM convenience store on North Dugger Avenue.

According to an incident report, shot were fired during the fight. No ones was injured.

The following men were arrested in this case: