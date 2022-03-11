35th annual Forsythia Festival starts this weekend

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The 35th annual Forsythia Festival in Monroe County is being held this weekend, March 12 and 13.

Organizers say they’re bringing back several activities for the whole family. More than 100 vendors will be on-site with everything from food to arts and crafts to a kids zone with inflatables.

If you take a stroll down downtown Forsyth, you will see businesses decked out in their yellow.

Rebecca Stone, the president and CEO of the Forsyth-Monroe Chamber of Commerce, says the event will be back to normal this year.

“In 2021, we did kind of spread out the footprint a little bit,” Stone said. “We had to kind of change up the dates, but back to our regular second weekend in March this year. We are just absolutely overwhelmed with the response.”

The festival starts in downtown Forsyth at 10 a.m. Saturday. It will close at 6 p.m. Saturday and reopen Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.