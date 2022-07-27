35 athletes from Intensity Athletics in Warner Robins to compete at AAU Junior Olympics

Several athletes from Middle Georgia will be making their way up to Greensboro, North Carolina this week to participate in the AAU Junior Olympics. Of those qualified athletes, 35 are from Intensity Athletics, a Warner-Robins-based track and field program.

Coach Hoy Thurman III talks with his athletes (Photo: Shaaz Peerani)

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several athletes from Middle Georgia will be making their way up to Greensboro, North Carolina this week to participate in the AAU Junior Olympics.

Of those qualified athletes, 35 are from Intensity Athletics, a Warner-Robins-based track and field program.

“Our big goals for the program are to do the best you possibly can do,” Intensity Athletics head coach Hoy Thurman III said. “As you’re trying to run, just represent the best way you can, not necessarily worried about getting on the podium, as well as doing the best you can possibly do, trying to improve from your last performance, and understanding the hard work and dedication it takes to actually achieve that level and to see what you could possibly do for next year.”

Several of the athletes at Intensity Athletics joined the program to get better in other sports but learned they were pretty good and even enjoyed track and field.

“One of my oldest friends actually was already on the team while I was playing other sports,” Kenadie Singleton said. “She kept trying to get me to come out here, and then one day, I just said, ‘You know what? I’m going to try it.’ Once I figured out what it was, because I had no idea, I just fell in love with it. I fell in love with my coach and how he trains us, all my friends that I have out here. Everything about it is just awesome.

Singleton will be competing in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m and 4x400m.

Kids ages 8 to 18 will represent the organization at the Junior Olympics. The coaches say it’s been important to make the team feel like they are part of an extended family.

“What we’ve learned is that culture is going to trump strategy every time,” specialist coach for hurdles and long jump coach Tony Whitely said. “If we build a culture and a climate where children feel empowered, where our athletes feel like they’re being trained well to succeed, and that collectively, the whole team is truly rooting for them, then they’re going to enter every athletic competition with confidence. They’re going to enter every athletic competition with a spirit of cheer and joy in what they’re doing.”

The track and field events begin July 30 and will go through August 6. You can stream them here.