32 Arrested during Twiggs “Operation Wrong Exit”

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — “Operation Wrong Exit” in Twiggs County over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend resulted in 32 arrests for offenses ranging from seatbelts to felony drug cases.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office says that Operation Wrong Exit’s sobriety checkpoint was held on I-16 exit 27 Eastbound exit ramp, and that multiple agencies including the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources, and more. Three people who were wanted were also arrested during this operation.

The TCSO listed the following as the offenses that many were arrested on:

3 DUI Arrests

21 Seatbelt Offenses

9 Suspended Drivers

3 Open Containers

and 59 other citations

25 Felony drug cases were made, including: