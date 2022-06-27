3-Year-old dies in hot car in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 3-year-old boy died inside of a hot car on Sunday when his grandmother took him and his siblings to go to church on Sunday.

According to Kids and Car Safety, the child’s grandmother didn’t realize that the boy didn’t get out of the vehicle until after attending church and returning home.

Kids and Car Safety says this is the 7th child to die in a hot car this year nationally, and the 2nd in Georgia, when an 8-month-old girl died when her father left her in a hot car. The state of Georgia ranks #6 in the country with the most hot car deaths of children, with a total of 42 fatalities since 1993.

Over 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1990, and another 7,300 have survived with various injuries.

Kids and Car Safety says occupant detection technology in cars could help prevent this from happening, and that a majority of parents believe this would never happen to them despite most hot car deaths involve a loving, responsible parent that unknowingly left their child.