3 Stolen cars from Memphis and Nesbit found in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department sent out a release Tuesday concerning the arrest of a woman after finding 3 stolen cars from out of state in her possession.

According to the release, WRPD were alerted to a stolen Dodge Charger “pinging” in the Oakridge Drive area by Memphis police. Officers found what seemed to a Dodge Charger under a tarp at 90 Oakridge Drive, after getting permission from the home occupant, they checked under the tarp and in the backyard of the property and found not only the stolen Dodge Charger from Memphis, Tennessee, but they also found a second Dodge Charger stolen from Memphis and a Dodge Challenger stolen from Nesbit, Mississippi.

Officers towed the 3 stolen vehicles back to the Police Department and arrested the home occupant, 35 year-old Jaquana Burnam for theft by receiving stolen property. Burnam is now being held at the Houston County Detention Facility. Detective Del Giorno is continuing the investigation in collaboration with out of state agencies.