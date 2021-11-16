3 of 5 escaped Pulaski inmates still on the run

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three of five inmates who escaped from the Pulaski County Jail Friday night are still on the run.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, two of the inmates were found in Warner Robins and taken into custody in Warner Robins.

Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen says the jail has a lock down Friday night at 11. Inmates are supposed to get in their pods and are locked in from a control room. One inmate, however, didn’t want to go in his pod, so two female jailers went into the inmate area to get him to go in his pod.

“Dennis Penix talked the jailer into letting him out where he could help her,” Sheriff Brannen said. “And when he got out, they attacked the jailer and then they got her key and they let people out and got away.”

Denis Penix Jr., Lewis Wendell Evans III, Tyree Montan Jackson, Brandon Pooler and Tyree Williams Jr. are the five inmates who escaped.

Sheriff Brannen says they stole a jailer’s car and took off toward Warner Robins. That car was recovered early Monday morning in Warner Robins.

He says he’s disappointed this happened at his jail.

“It was just something that the jailers at that time made a mistake, and it happened, and there ain’t nothing that we can do about that,” he said. “All we can do is go forth and try to catch the prisoners.”

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says police got a tip around 7:30 p.m. Sunday that Tyree Montan Jackson was near the 600 block of Davis Drive. An officer made a felony traffic stop on a vehicle he was in and arrested Jackson without incident.

Less than four hours later, Chief Wagner says the WRPD, the SWAT team and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force with the U.S. Marshal Service served a search warrant in the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue and found Lewis Wendell Evans III in a shed behind a house. He was also taken into custody.

“We’re doing our best to locate the other three,” Wagner said. “They may or may not be in Warner Robins. I know other local agencies are working hard to be diligent in trying to locate these gentleman.”

Sheriff Brannen says the sheriff’s office is 12 people short but has updated safety protocols following this incident. He says if inmates are out of their cells, jailers will go into the area with deputies.

“If there was two people there, with the deputies working there will be five people in there, and that will be a lot safer,” he said.

The GBI says all escapees have violent criminal histories. You shouldn’t approach them if you see them. Instead , just call 911.