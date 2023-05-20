3 new recreation facilities coming to Baldwin County thanks to American Rescue Plan grants

Board of Commissioners Chairman Emily C. Davis says County officials applied for the grants last year to bring recreation back to low income areas in the community.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – New, state-of-the-art recreational facilities are on the horizon for Baldwin County, thanks to more than $6 million in grant funding received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

State Representative Rick Williams and county officials announced Friday the grant will boost the county’s parks and recreation.

“This certainly makes our community more appealing, having these facilities here for our citizens,” Representative Williams said.

The funds will be used for various improvements, including accessibility upgrades and children’s amenities at Harrisburg Park, including an improved intersection, sidewalk extensions, a walking trail and crosswalks.

A new park is also planned at the Baldwin County Government Center, featuring an exercise station, pavilion, restrooms and seating area. A new aquatic center, equipped with a swimming pool, splash pad, lazy river, and water slide, is also in the works.

According to Baldwin County Board of Commissioners Chairman Emily C. Davis, the county applied for these grants last year intending to restore recreational facilities in areas disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“Our children, and when I say ‘our children,’ I mean children that look like me, need more recreation, and they’re going to have that,” Davis said.

Representatives Ken Vance and Mack Jackson also backed the grants, penning a letter to Governor Brian Kemp on behalf of Baldwin County.

Chairman Davis says where a community that was once lacking in recreation will soon have resources to benefit generations to come.

“I think from this point on, we’re gonna really move forward,” Davis said. “We’re gonna be a state of the art county, and as Commissioner Butts stated, one of the best counties in the state of Georgia at some point.”

A new library will also be built in Harrisburg Park with grant money secured by U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Work on the new facilities is expected to begin in the next three months.