3 Men shot on Shearwater Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting in Macon Sunday night ended with 3 men shot in the legs.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating the incident that happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Shearwater Drive.

Its reported that shots were fired at multiple subjects in the yard of the residence. Three were each struck in the thigh– an 18-year-old, a 30-year-old, and a 36-year old.

All of them were taken to atrium health and are in stable condition.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, if anyone has any details about the incident, they are urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.