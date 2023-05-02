3 juveniles arrested after police pursuit in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three juveniles are behind bars after leading Monroe County deputies on a chase.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies clocked a car going 95 miles per hour on I-75 south just past the Johnstonville Road exit.

Deputies say when they tried to stop the car, the driver sped off. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped on GA 401 south at the Forsyth exit. The three juveniles were then taken into custody.

After searching the vehicle due to a strong odor of marijuana, deputies found several pounds of marijuana and approximately one pound of methamphetamine.

The driver is charged with speeding, felony fleeing, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and trafficking methamphetamine. The other two will be charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and trafficking methamphetamine.