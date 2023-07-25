3 charged in connection to Baymont Inn & Suites double shooting

The arrests stem from the July 11th shooting at the Baymont Inn on Riverside Drive in Macon.

Mugshots courtesy of Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are facing charges in connection to a recent shooting at the Baymont Inn & Suites in Macon. Monday afternoon, deputies arrested 20-year-old David Pitts, 24-year-old Rontravious Williams and a 15-year-old.

The arrests stem from the July 11th shooting at the Baymont Inn on Riverside Drive. That’s where deputies found a 62-year-old female and a 33-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests took place after an investigation where deputies located multiple firearms. One of the firearms was reported stolen.

All three suspects face charges of two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Reckless Conduct, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony. Veal was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Both the Gang Unit and the Special Investigations Unit helped with the arrests in this case.