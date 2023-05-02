3 caught, 3 still on the run after chase

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men after arresting three others during a police chase.

On April 28, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a FLOCK Camera alert around 4 a.m. in reference to a stolen vehicle in the area of GA Highway 41.

Deputies then located the stolen vehicle speeding on GA Highway 41 headed towards Bibb County. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop and sped off.

Deputies continued the pursuit into Bibb County and attempted to stop the chase multiple times. During the chase, the driver tried to force one of the deputies off the roadway. Shortly after though, the vehicle was stopped and six people got out of the car. Three of the suspects were taken into custody, the other three individuals are still on the run. One of the men has been identified at Christian Black.

During an investigation, the vehicle was reported stolen by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. After searching the vehicle, deputies found guns, drugs and masks. The suspects are believed to be responsible for several entering autos, mail thefts and other crimes in Monroe County and surrounding counties.

Dontavious Houser is charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a firearm During Commission of Felony, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce, and Felony Entering Auto (4counts).

Jalon Wilcher is charged with Possession of firearm During a Felony (2 counts), Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, and Felony Entering Auto (4counts).

Davion Londy is charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Felony, and Felony Entering Auto (4counts).

Christian Black has active warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance (ecstasy), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Felony Entering Auto (4counts).

If you have any information on the identity of the two other still on the run, or any information in reference to this case, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or submit an anonymous tip through our Monroe County Sheriff’s Office App.