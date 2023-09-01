3 arrested in Macon County shooting with ties to Fort Valley

Macon County Elementary School was placed under lockdown as a safety precaution.

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators believe a shooting near a school in Montezuma may be connected to a shooting in Fort Valley. According to a Montezuma Police Department Facebook post, police responded to a shooting on Barnard Street in Montezuma around 12:15 Thursday afternoon. Macon County Elementary School was placed under lockdown as a safety precaution.

Officers say they spoke to several witnesses who identified the vehicle involved in the shooting. Flock cameras helped to track down the vehicle on Asbury Road in Oglethorpe.

After a brief search, officers say they arrested three people in connection to the shooting and other arrests are pending.

Police say a shooting that happened around 7:00 Wednesday night in Fort Valley may be connected to the Macon County shooting.

The Montezuma/Oglethorpe Police Department is working with the Fort Valley Police Department in this case. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting too.