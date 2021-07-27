3 arrested in Louisiana, Alabama in killing

VALLEY, Ala. (AP) — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Louisiana and a third person in Alabama in a killing earlier this month that police say was linked to a marijuana deal.

News outlets report that 19-year-old Jacob Christian Moedl of Notasulga was jailed Monday in the slaying of 23-year-old Antavious Lawenton Sharpe. On Saturday, two Georgia residents were arrested in the killing in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana.

Sharpe was found shot to death on July 17 in east Alabama. Valley police believe Sharpe was killed during a marijuana deal that was set up so he could be robbed.