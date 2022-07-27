3 arrested in connection to Sandersville vandalism cases

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Arrests have been made in connection to several recent vandalism cases in Washington County.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Steven Alexander Macinsky III, 20-year-old Robert Alton Windsor, and 19-year-old Randall Austin May have all been arrested for charges of interference with Government property, criminal trespass, as well as some counts of vandalism to a place of worship.

Sheriff Joel Cochran says among the locations damaged in these incidents is the Allisha Gray Mural, Pickle Barrel Restaurant, Thiele Kaolin City Park, the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, and more.

The WCSO says that it was through social media that law enforcement was made aware of the issue, and that County and City investigators shared and compared information from similar crimes to find the suspects. The first appearance hearings are scheduled in Washington County Superior Court Thursday morning starting at 10:00 a.m.