3 arrested in connection to Forsyth entering autos, burglary spree

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Forsyth Police Department makes three arrests in connection ten car break-ins and two burglaries. Jayleen Chambliss, Shakeem Grant and O’Hagee Wilkins will be charged with multiple counts of Burglary.

On Saturday, August 26th, officers were investigating a burglary at the U Save It Pharmacy. According to a Forsyth Police Department news release, officers found the door handle on the back door had been broken and the door was unsecured. While investigating, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle traveling from Frontage Road to Highway 83. Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and then crashed on Gilmore Road.

According to the Forsyth Police Department, several men ran from the vehicle. Investigators learned the vehicle was reported stolen from Oakridge Drive.

While investigating the stolen vehicle, Monroe County deputies later found and arrested one of the wanted suspects.

Investigators say the arrests closed 10 entering autos complaints that involved 13 vehicles in Monroe County. This also closed two burglary cases at the U Save It Pharmacy in Forsyth.