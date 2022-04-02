2nd annual Miss Forget Me Not Pageant being held Saturday to benefit those struggling with memory loss

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In 2018, the Heide sisters lost their grandmother to dementia, and now they put on the Forget Me Not Pageant to raise awareness for those struggling with memory loss.

This 2nd annual pageant will be held Saturday.

Remi and Michaela Heide wanted to combine their love and experience with pageants with their passion of bringing awareness for dementia.

Contestants will compete in several categories, including prettiest smile and prettiest hair.

The pageant will be held Saturday, April 2 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Houston County.

Tickets are $5.