2nd annual memorial pageant to honor local law enforcement

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pageant in support of law enforcement was so successful, a Middle Georgia community is holding it again. The second annual Miss MS16 Pageant is a non-profit event in memory of Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Michael Sangster.

Lt. Sangster was a son, brother and father who was diagnosed with stage four melanoma skin cancer in 2010. He died in 2012. Now his family and friends hold a pageant in his honor. The event raises funds for the American Cancer Society and supports scholarships for those interested in a public safety career.

“I wanted to do something to keep his memory alive for awhile,” said pageant director Stephanie Fraser. “And the time was finally right last year. When I started the MS16 pageant. I decided to do a pageant because it incorporated something that I love with keeping him alive.”

The second annual Miss MS16 Pageant is happening Saturday June 17th at the Empire Dance and Performing Arts Studio on 11th Avenue in Cordele.