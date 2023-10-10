2nd Annual Fair Food Fight bring unique treats to the Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Funnel cakes, corn dogs, and caramel apples. Those are just a few of the classic foods you can find at the 34th Annual Georgia National Fair. But this year, some vendors are offering new twists on some of your favorite treats.

There are more than 100 food vendors for you to choose from at the fair this year, and more than twenty of those vendors are putting their best food forward for the judges’ favorite and fan favorite votes in the 2nd Annual Fair Food Fight.

Friday, a panel of judges voted the Bourbon Chicken and Rice Bowl at Concessions by Cox the winner in the Fair Food Fight’s savory category. Supervisor at Concessions by Cox, Jennifer Herring, says she loves cooking and hopes that the Bourbon Chicken wins the fan favorite vote, too.

“It’s got that different taste,” Herring said. “Sweet and savory, good kick, I think they enjoy it.”

Judges also selected the Ube Funnel Cake from The Best Around as the winner for the best sweet food.

Last year’s winner in the sweet category and owner of Polar Bear Ice Cream, Griffin Gillette, says winning the Fair Food Fight helped boost his food stand’s sales.

“It was our number one selling ice cream, last year was the sweet potato,” Gillette said. “Everybody went to their go-tos, but everybody wanted to try the sweet potato.”

Polar Bear Ice Cream’s has more than three hundred kinds of ice cream, but its entry for this year’s Fair Food Fight is the Pumpkin Patch Ice Cream.

“We did homemade pumpkin ice cream, hard, and then we did a soft pumpkin custard,” he said. “So, we do the hard ice cream in between two Krispy Kreme donuts, dip it in dark chocolate, roll it across graham cracker, a little maple syrup and some marshmallow.”

Gillette says his food stand is one of the last in the country to make homemade ice cream from scratch.

Even if you’re not a fan of pumpkin spice, Gillette hopes you still give the Pumpkin Patch Ice Cream a try.

“They should try it because it’s real pumpkin, and it’s like a version of a way better pumpkin pie,” said Gillette

The winner of this year’s fan favorites will be announced this Friday. Until then, you can vote as many times as you want by scanning the QR code posted in front of each participating vendor.