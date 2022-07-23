29th annual Georgia Amputee Golf Tournament underway

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Club at Lake Sinclair is hosting the 29th annual Georgia Amputee Golf Tournament.

The tournament, which started in memory of Atlanta Prosthetics owner Ray Rice Sr., raises money for a $1,500 scholarship given to an amputee or a direct family member.

Joe Waters has been a part of the Georgia Amputee Tournament for eight years.

Waters lost his left leg from the knee down in a traffic accident. The soon to be 70-year-old says the tournament has helped him move forward through life.

“I’ve come up here so many years now,” he said. “I see the same people. It’s nice to see old friends and stuff like that. It makes a big difference.”

Tournament chairman Bill Eason says the best part of the tournament is the fellowship.

“I can remember people coming here for the first time, and they bring their mom and their dad and all their kids,” he said. ‘They were following them around, and now after 29 years, they’re still coming back.”

The tournament will continue through Sunday, July 24.