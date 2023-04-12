29 people granted U.S. Citizenship during naturalization ceremony in Macon

Twenty-nine people from 20 countries such as Brazil, Guatemala, China and Ecuador, took their oath of allegiance to the United States at the Federal Courthouse in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – People from countries across the world gathered in Macon Wednesday to become naturalized U.S. citizens.

District Judge Marc Treadwell officially granted them citizenship during a naturalization ceremony.

“It’s the high point of my year to do these once a year,” Judge Treadwell said. “To look out there and see, as we had today 29 people who followed the difficult path to become citizens, and this is the day. It’s just a great feeling.”

One newly naturalized citizen emigrated from Jamaica with her friend.

Meronie Ducram took her naturalization test in August of 2022 and waited seven months to become naturalized. She explained how she worked to gain citizenship.

“When you came here, you had to start all over again, and you have to work very hard to achieve your goals,” Ducram said. “It’s not like it’s paved with gold and you have things easy. You’ve got to work hard for what you wanted.”

Naturalized citizens have the same rights as U.S. born citizens, including the right to vote and access to government jobs.

Ducram says she is happy to have the rights of an American citizen and plans on going back to college to further her education.

According to Judge Treadwell, it’s important to formally recognize the hard work of those who have gone through the naturalization process.

“We need to celebrate that fact that we have people who have gone through the process to legitimately enter this country and become citizens of this country,” Judge Treadwell explained. “It means a lot to them. It means a lot to our country.”

After the ceremony, each citizen received a certificate of citizenship and gathered for a reception of congratulations.