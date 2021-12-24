26th annual Anita Ponder Holiday Feast to be held at Terminal Station

Along with meals, the feast also provides clothes, toys for kids and hair cuts.

Held at the Macon Historical Terminal Station, the feast will feed almost 2,000 people. Along with meals, the feast also provides clothes, toys for kids and hair cuts.

People who attend can take bags of toiletries, clothes, and food.

The Macon Charter Jack and Jill Foundation also helps wrap gifts and pass out food on Christmas day. The foundation was founded by African American mothers to help raise the future of African American leaders.

The feast is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.