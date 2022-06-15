25 non-profit and faith based organizations awarded MVP Grants

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Community Foundation of Central Georgia awarded its first round of Macon Violence Prevention Grants on Tuesday.

25 non-profit and faith based organizations were chosen by CFCG to help prevent crime in Macon-Bibb County. Darius Maynard is the Program Officer for the foundation, and says the community should see change gradually.

“This is a long term solution, it’s not something that’s going to cure violence over night,” said Maynard.

All organizations combined received more than $800,000 to help implement programs focused on the youth.

“My hope is they’ll be able to engage those members of the community that typically don’t get involved,” he said.

One of the grant recipients is the ‘Next Level Community Development Center.’ Lakesia Toomer is the Executive Director of the center, and says the money will be put to enhancing their ‘Hope Project.’

“They will get one-on-one academic coaching and this is so we can get them to a point where they’re on grade level. Those things are some of the things that causes some of our young people to act out,” said Toomer.

Other organizations selected will implement programs that will focus on literacy, family time, mental health and after school programs.

Jeremy Grissom is the MVP Coordinator who will oversee the organizations and their implementation of the programs.

“My hope is that we’ll see less violence in our community from these organizations being out. Then we’ll add a ton more so that people know there are resources in this community in whatever space it is that they need,” said Grissom.

Throughout the next few months, CFCG will check in periodically to ensure the programs are effective.

To view the full list of grant recipients, click here.