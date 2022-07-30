21 butterfly benches for victims of Uvalde school shooting now complete

The man who created the benches says it's been a journey that has transformed and touched the lives of thousands.

Eastman man completes 21 benches he will personally deliver to the families in Uvalde Texas Benches for Uvalde

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 21 lives were lost in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting nearly two months ago.

Since the shooting, Sean Peacock has been making sure the victims are never forgotten by building special butterfly-shaped benches for the families of the victims.

Each bench features a child’s image.

He first created a butterfly bench years ago after losing his sister.

“God has blessed me with a beautiful family,” he said. “But I’ve got 21 new ones.”

For almost two months, Peacock and his team at Jass Graphix have worked day and night to ensure every bench was made with love.

Dodge County residents helped donate to the cause, providing Peacock and his team the funding they needed for supplies.

Peacock says it’s been a journey that has transformed and touched the lives of thousands.

“It’s been an emotional journey from first contact to right now,” he said. “It’s going to continue to be that. It’s been an emotional journey for myself, for my staff, for my city and their city and for those families.”

Peacock gifted the butterfly bench he made in memory of his sister to his mother for Mother’s Day.

His mother, Diane Peacock, is hoping the benches will bring comfort to the families in Uvalde like hers did for her.

“These innocent children on these benches, it’s going to be their way of knowing, ‘I’m okay,'” she said. “That’s where the hope comes in.”

Along with the benches, 21 pillows created by Sailor Kate Ministries will also be delivered. Each pillow will depict some of the child’s favorite activities and will include a special message.

Diane says losing a child is the hardest pain to go through.

“Grief is not something you get over,” she said. “It’s something you get through, and it may take a long time, but you have to have faith in God.”

Peacock is taking a U-Haul to Texas to hand deliver the benches to the families.

A prayer is taking place at the amphitheater in downtown Eastman on Saturday at 6 p.m. Peacock is set to arrive in Texas on Sunday.