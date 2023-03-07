Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital selects Dodger Hodge as 2023 CMN Champion

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital has selected Dodger Hodge as its 2023 Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Champion. The announcement was made on Monday, marking the start of this year’s CMN fundraising efforts.

As the CMN Champion, Dodger will represent the more than 50,000 children who receive care at the hospital each year.

Doctors, nurses and child life specialists nominate a local CMN Champion annually. Dodger’s parents, Daniel and Mary Hodge, were present as he was awarded a medal.

“If we could help raise money for other children that could need this system or need this hospital one day, then that’s our goal is to take our negative and turn it into a positive for someone else,” Mary Hodge said.

Throughout the year, CMN partners will feature Dodger as a representative of the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital. The Hodges expressed gratitude for the care and support they have received from the hospital and are honored to be a part of a network that helps other children in need.

“We’re very appreciative for everything the hospital has done for us in many times of need that we didn’t expect to ever need,” Mary Hodge said. “So we’re glad to be a part of a big network that’s going to help other children.”