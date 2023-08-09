2023 Football Season Preview: Northeast Raiders

The Raiders return nine offensive and seven defensive starters this season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Northeast Raiders faced a significant challenge last season in identifying successors for several graduating players. However, this year brings a positive shift as the Raiders boast nine returning starters on offense and seven on defense.

“Looking forward to some of the upcoming guys, who filled in the spots from our senior class from a couple of years ago, to take over right now,” said head coach Jeremy Wiggins. “So hopefully, that playoff experience, that in-season experience will season them for this upcoming year.”

Junior running back Nick Woodford stands out as one of the emerging young leaders. His accomplishments from the previous season include an impressive 2,700 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns. Plus, after losing over 40 pounds this summer, he’s determined to exceed 3,200 yards this season. However, Woodford’s focus for this year extends beyond personal goals; he is committed to leading and inspiring his teammates.

“I don’t know what they go through when they go home. So, when they are here, I can just be a brother, just be a brother,” said Woodford. “And that is very important because they need someone to lead, and they want someone to follow. So, I just work with them throughout the day, and each and every day I hope and pray they can better.”

One of those young guys continuously improving is sophomore quarterback Reginald Glover, who will look to once again lead this high-powered Raider offense that averaged over 38 points per game last season.

“My quarterback, young quarterback, he’s gotten better from year one to this year. In the offseason, he’s been getting in extra work, taking more leadership roles, getting onto the guys when they do wrong,” said Wiggins. “So that’s why I’m impressed with him because it’s tough playing as a freshman quarterback and then coming back the next year. So, I’ve seen him grow a good little bit this year.”

The Raiders get their first taste of live action this Thursday in their scrimmage against Swainsboro, who lost in the GHSA Single-A Division One championship game last season, so it should be a tremendous early test for Northeast.

Northeast opens their regular season on Saturday, August 19th, at 7:30 p.m. as they take on Mary Persons in the Macon Touchdown Club’s Middle Georgia Kickoff Classic.