2023 Cherry Blossom Festival pins unveiled

Macon residents are gearing up for one of the most colorful celebrations of the year with the unveiling of the new official Cherry Blossom Festival pins.

Presented by Robins Financial Credit Union, the new pins were unveiled on Sunday, and they pay homage to the pink poodles that can be seen each year during the festival.

The 41st Cherry Blossom Festival is set to take place March 17-26, and organizers are encouraging residents to get excited and prepared for the “Pinkest Party on Earth.”

“Let’s go ahead and get ready for the pinkest party on earth now,” Hannah Theus, Director of Marketing for the Cherry Blossom Festival, said. “We want the community to start wearing it. It’s very exciting. This is starting to be the busiest time of year where we’re thinking pink and we want the community to do so as well.” The new official Cherry Blossom pins will be available at several locations in Macon.

You can get your pin at these locations in Macon:

Robins Financial Credit Union’s Macon locations (Hartley Bridge Road, Log Cabin Drive, Zebulon Road, Riverside Drive and Mulberry Street.)