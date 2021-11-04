2021 Downtown Diversity Initiative winners announced

The five graduates with the highest scores each won $5,000.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— NewTown Macon and the Macon Black Pages announced the winners of the 2021 Downtown Diversity Initiative Wednesday.

20 entrepreneurs from the 2021 cohort pitched their concepts to a panel of judges. The five graduates with the highest score each won $5,000 to help startup or expand their businesses.

One winner, The Wonder Twinz: Latricia Gittens and Felicia Kim, shared their excitement with us.

“Every single entrepreneur needs to go through Newtown Macon and I’m telling you they will not be disappointed,” said Gittens. “This could not be possible if it wasn’t for them,” said Kim.

The other winners include: