MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for two men who they say attempted to rob a station in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, two men wearing dark clothes, with their faces covered attempted to rob the Marathon gas station on Pio Nono Avenue around 3 Sunday morning. Deputies said the two men entered the gas station’s store and demanded money. One of the men was carrying a handgun. The clerk hid behind the counter. Deputies said the two men left the store with getting anything. No one was hurt.

This is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.