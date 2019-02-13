MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a homeowner for prohibited dog fighting.

Deputies performed an animal welfare check in the Bass Road area. Deputies say they met with a homeowner Joseph Grayer to ensure that the animals on the property were in good condition.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say the animals had scars on their bodies and faces, which showed signs fighting. When deputies confronted Grayer about the matter, he became hesitant.

Deputies say they asked Grayer if he had anything on his property that would suggest dog fight. Grayer stated he did have an electric treadmill. He then gave deputies consent to search the property.

Deputies found a treadmill made of wood, which was converted to accommodate canines. Deputies arrested Grayer for Prohibited Dog Fighting. They also seized 25 canines.

The dogs were taken to Macon-Bibb Animal Shelter for processing and intake. Deputies also discovered a dog in a small cage that was critical condition. That dog was taken to the county veterinarian for treatment.