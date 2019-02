GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Jones County Superior Court judge denied bond to 47-year-old Witcher Tate Wilson.

According to a Jones County Court clerk, Wilson will most likely be tried before a grand jury.

Wilson was charged with child molestation, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson was a seventh-grade English and Language Arts teacher at the Clifton Ridge Middle School in Jones County.