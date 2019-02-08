Perry man sentenced for hitting girlfriend with lamp

Thirty-three year old Joshua Scott pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in Houston County Superior Court, Thursday.

PERRY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Perry man is sentenced to 15 years, 8 in prison, for hitting his girlfriend with a lamp.

Thirty-three year old Joshua Scott pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in Houston County Superior Court, Thursday.

In May of 2016, Scott and the victim got into an argument at her home on Seminole Street in Perry.

Scott hit the victim in the head with a lamp causing a large cut and fracturing her skull. They claimed it was an accident, but evidence at the scene supported that Scott maliciously caused the injury.