Authorities searching for disbarred attorney accused of killing his mother

The U.S. Marshals-led Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force is currently searching for disbarred Georgia attorney Richard V. Merritt.

DECATUR, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The search is on for a disbarred Georgia attorney accused of murdering his mother in Dekalb County.

The U.S. Marshals-led Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force is currently searching for Richard V. Merritt.

- Advertisement -

Law enforcement officials say Merritt was scheduled to surrender on Feb. 1 to start a 30 year jail sentence in Cobb County. He was convicted of stealing money from clients and elder abuse. Instead Merritt removed his ankle monitor and failed to appear.

On Feb. 2, Merritt’s elderly mother was found dead, and her vehicle was missing. Merritt’s vehicle was recovered at the scene. Authorities believe Merritt is driving his mother’s 2009 silver Lexus RX350, bearing a Georgia tag CBV 6004.

Authorities say Merritt may have shaved his head or changed his appearance. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him please contact law enforcement immediately.