GCSU Dining Hall reopens amid a cluster of students become sick

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College and State University (GCSU) voluntarily closed all dining facilities on February 6th.

The North Central Health District and the Baldwin County Health Department were notified of 13 people who experienced gastrointestinal illnesses.

- Advertisement -

The public health department determined that GCSU could reopen dining facilities and proceed with normal operations.

Samples were taken from affected individuals and sent to Georgia Public Health Lab for testing.

North Central Health District and Baldwin County Health Department will continue working with GCSU and the school’s Student Health Services as the investigation continues.

The health district asks that all GCSU students and faculty fill out a survey.

The survey helps investigators figure out the cause and treatment for those affected.