Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect in connection with burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s patrol deputies arrested an Irwington man in connection with a burglary.

On February 3, 2019, deputies responded to a construction trailer at 3051 Kumho Parkway around 9:00 a.m. Deputies say someone reported 39-year-old Christopher Dale Walker of Irwinton on the scene. Deputies located Walker fleeing on foot.

Walker pried open the front door of the construction office trailer. He then entered the business. He removed several items from the office, but the items were recovered.

While checking Walker for weapons, deputies discovered Methamphetamine and also other drug-related objects in his pocket.

Deputies charged Walker with Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects. Walker is held in the Bibb County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have information about this incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.